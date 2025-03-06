5 hours of quality video divided into 7 classes, with each class being further split into multiple chapters for easy consumption.
The video is produced and presented at a very high standard given in a real-life classroom setting.
Full-color 81-page course book. The video lessons go hand in hand with this printable PDF that will help you to review in your own time away from the computer.
Each chapter includes a 1-minute re-cap that will help you further in digesting and remembering the information.